Over 13,000 Myanmar workers leave for work abroad in May

Myanmar authorities have sent about 13,768 migrant workers to work abroad in May this year, according to the Ministry of Labor, immigration and population Wednesday, according to a Xinhua report on 14 June.
Of them, about 12,877 Myanmar workers were sent to Thailand while 332 to South Korea, 296 to Japan, 221 to Malaysia and the rest to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Singapore.
Meanwhile, the country has provided local employment positions to about 12,573 workers. About 8,007 positions are offered in Yangon region while 1,864 are in Bago, 839 in Mandalay, 434 and Magway, with other throughout the country, report said.