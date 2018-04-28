Over 30 political parties send open letter to President on NVC issue

Over 30 political parties led by Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) sent an open letter regarding the National Verification Certificate (NVC) issue to the President on April 27.
This open letter says USDP will strongly object if the NVC card holders are allowed free movement across the country.
USDP spokesman Dr. Nandar Hla Myint said, “This open letter contains Rakhine State affairs, worrying situations for the country, and the difficulties being faced by our people. We give suggestions on these issues and urge the government. Our discussion on this matter has been completed and we will send an open letter to the President soon.”
He said these words after the meeting with over 30 political parties held at the USDP Head Office in Yangon on April 27.
On April 19, Union Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye said that those refugees who are repatriated from Bangladesh would be allowed free movement across the country by lifting some restrictions imposed on them if they agreed to hold National Verification Certificates. Representatives of over 30 political parties including the USDP are objecting and protesting against this proposal.
However, Union Minister of Immigration and Population Thein Swe sought to clarify on April 25 that just holding an NVC card would not automatically entitle the holders free movement in entire country and it was not true these card holders would be automatically granted citizenship after five months.
Pa-O National League party Joint Secretary 2 Khun Tun Swe said, “Ministers should not contradict each other. The good ruler should keep their words in accordance with the 10 good rules of the noble King but here they are saying differently. Frankly speaking, they are not abiding these 10 good rules of the noble King.”
Dr. Nandar Hla Myint said the views of the two ministers suggested a lack of coordination among the ministries.
Thus it is learned that an open letter will be sent to President Office for reviewing this NVC issue and also these parties would propose an emergency motion in parliament.
The open letter which will be sent to President Win Myint also contains concerns over giving pardon to convicts, the current economic situation in the country, administrative issues and some matters relating to MPs, besides the main issue of the NVC card.
These NVC cards are being issued for the purpose of verifying the citizenship of those who held a temporary identification card, popularly known as a white card, which expired in 2015 and were surrendered to the authorities.