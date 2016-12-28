Over 32,000 people issued with national verification identity cards in Myanmar’s Rakhine state

By
Global Times/Xinhua
On Wednesday, 28 December 2016

A photo issued 24 December 2016 showing Muslim people travelling by boat on Naf river near ButheeTaung town, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 20 December 2016. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

A total of 32,016 people out of 469,183 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, who surrendered their temporary certificates, have been issued with formal national verification identity cards as of Dec. 23 this year after scrutiny, according to a news release of the State Counselor Office's Information Committee Tuesday. 

Those who still hold the already expired temporary certificates issued under 1982 Myanmar Citizen Law, are being notified to surrender them to get the official documents if they are entitled to become a Myanmar citizen and to acknowledge them as residents in the country. 

There are a total of 759,672 temporary certificate holders in Rakhine state, according to the statement. 

Myanmar's immigration authorities started on June 1, 2015 to issue the formal national verification identity cards to replace the temporary certificates.

Courtesy Global Times

