Over 5,000 flood victims confirmed in Tanintharyi

The number of flood victims has reached over 5,000 until July 21 in at least 15 villages of Tanintharyi Township, Myeik District, Tanintharyi Region.
Tanintharyi Township Natural Disaster Information Committee confirmed the number by collecting the names of people who reached relief camps and relatives’ homes after the flooding.
Local people said that incessant rain in Dawei made the water level high in Tanintharyi River and it reached danger level 17’ on July 15 and reached danger level 26’ on July 20.
The water level has been decreasing gradually to below 25’ on July 22.
Tanintharyi Region Legislative Assembly legislator from Tanintharyi constituency Ye Myint Swe said that the flood water inundated 1,068 houses with 1,550 households of 5,477 people from July 15 to 21 and they were now taking refuge at 11 relief camps and their relatives’ homes and also the flood water damaged 1,138 acres of farmlands.
According to an announcement made by the Natural Disaster Information Committee, relief supplies of rice, other food items and drinking water are badly needed for these 5,000 flood victims.