Pardoned Bangladeshis start returning from Myanmar

Thirty-three Bangladeshis pardoned by the Myanmar President through an executive order on 25 May 2017, have started returning to Bangladesh in phases, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Embassy in Myanmar.
A batch of 5 persons, released from jails in Tanintharyi close to Thailand, returned to Dhaka from Yangon on Biman Airlines on 7 June.
The Bangladesh Embassy secured clemency for 33 persons verified as Bangladeshis who were jailed in Myanmar for illegal entry and is now organizing their return in phases in coordination with Myanmar authorities. The next batch of 9 fishermen, whose boat had drifted into Myanmar waters in January this year and who were subsequently jailed, are being transferred from Thandwe to Yangon for repatriation by air on 12 June 2017. The remaining 19 persons are scheduled to be repatriated through Taungbro border point on 15 June.
This clemency followed similar clemency granted by Bangladesh to 92 Myanmar fishermen who had entered into the Bangladesh waters and were repatriated in December 2016, the statement said.