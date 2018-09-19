Peace cannot be achieved as long as 2008 constitution exists, saffron revolution monks say

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima

Saffron revolution monks have said that peace cannot be achieved in Myanmar as long as its constitution cannot be abolished.

They were speaking at the 11th anniversary of the saffron revolution held at Dhamma Piya monastery, Thingangyun, Yangon.

One of the saffron revolution monks U Ei Tharriya said, “We cannot achieve peace with this 2008 constitution. How can we achieve peace as long as this 2008 constitution exist?”

The Abbot added that under the 2008 constitution, ethnic armed forces could not sit in parliament but representatives of the government’s military were allowed to which was unfair and was a hurdle to peace.

Rising fuel prices and commodity prices sparked the saffron revolution on September 27, 2007.

