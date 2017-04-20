Peace Commission to meet Northern Alliance this month

Adviser Aung Soe from the Government’s Peace Commission (PC) has told Mizzima that the Peace Commission would meet northern alliance, which fiercely fought with government troops recently, in April.
He added that the meeting between Northern Alliance and PC was certain and it would take place within ten days. Northern Alliance consisting of Kachin Independence Army (KIA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), Arakan Army (AA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) all of which are waging war with the Tatmadaw (government’s armed forces)
“We are trying to meet with them. I think we can meet them before the end of this month,” he said.
But the Northern Alliance insisted that they would meet with the PC only if United Wa State Army (UWSA) and a Chinese delegation were included in the meeting.
PC Adviser Aung Soe said, “We are still negotiating with them. We will meet them in a way acceptable to both of us.”
He added that the PC was ready to go and meet at a venue designated by Northern Alliance.
The forces from Northern Alliance attended the summit meeting of ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) held in Pangshang, Wa State, starting from April 15 and the EAOs formed a Representative Committee which would represent seven EAOs namely United Wa State Army (UWSA), Kokang (Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army – MNDAA), Mongla (National Democratic Alliance Army – NDAA), Shan State Army/Shan State Progressive Party (SSA/SSPP), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), Arakan Army (AA) and Kachin Independence Army (KIA).
At the meeting held in Kunming, China on December 1, PC proposed to meet with each organization from Northern Alliance separately but the latter insisted meeting with the whole Northern Alliance in a group and then the meeting was called off.
Northern Alliance issued a statement on December 22 calling for a meeting with the government in the presence of Chinese Government representatives.
The PC contacted Northern Alliance in early April and proposed a meeting between them before Thingyan festival but some matters could not be negotiated.