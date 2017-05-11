Peace committee meeting held

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 11 May 2017

Secretariat committee meeting of UPDJC in progress. Photo: MNA

The secretariat committee meeting of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) was held at the national reconciliation and peace centre in Wunna Theikdi Quarter in Nay Pyi Taw, starting from 10 May, state media reported.

At the meeting, discussions centred on submissions from work committees. The UPDJC’s secretariat committee will continue to hold its meetings on May 11.

Meetings are being held to discuss policies, principles and working processes regarding politics, economy, social affairs, security, land and natural environment. 

More Articles

Trump defiant after shock sacking of FBI chief
China, Myanmar must cooperate to overcome challenges on Belt and Road
Bangladesh detains Rohingya attempting boat trip to Malaysia
Police fire warning shots to resolve disturbances blamed on financial dispute
Turning the page in Myanmar-China Relations
Controversial Bogyoke Aung San Bridge inaugurated

Advertisements

This Week