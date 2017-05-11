Peace committee meeting held

The secretariat committee meeting of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) was held at the national reconciliation and peace centre in Wunna Theikdi Quarter in Nay Pyi Taw, starting from 10 May, state media reported.
At the meeting, discussions centred on submissions from work committees. The UPDJC’s secretariat committee will continue to hold its meetings on May 11.
Meetings are being held to discuss policies, principles and working processes regarding politics, economy, social affairs, security, land and natural environment.