Poachers sentenced to three years for killing elephant

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 18 October 2018

An elephant at Nag Laik Elephant Conservation Based Tourism Camp in Naypyitaw, Myanma. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA

Nine elephant poachers were sentenced to three years in jail on 16 October 2018 after being found guilty of killing a wild elephant at the Okkan Creek, Chaung Sauk village, Taikkyi Township, on 7 November 2016, according to state media.

The court meted out a three-year imprisonment upon the elephant poachers identified as Ye Lin Aung, 27, Gyit Tu, 25, Thura, 24, Nay Lin, 24, Bo Bo, 24, Zaw Lin 43, Tin Htway, 36, Pho Lone,60,  under section 37(A) of the natural wildlife animals and tree protecting Law while Chaung Sauk former administrator U Than Lin, 50, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison under section 37(A) and 19 (F) of the Natural wildlife animals and tree protecting Law, said an official from CRO, Taikkyi township court.

The nine elephant poachers were also found guilty of killing another wild elephant, said an official from the Court. The police are in pursuit of eight elephant poachers who are believed to have managed  to escape from the scene.

