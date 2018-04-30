Police officer in Reuters case sentenced

A police officer who testified that police framed two Reuters reporters has been sentenced to an undisclosed prison term for violating Myanmar's Police Disciplinary Act, Reuters reported.
Captain Moe Yan Naing told the court on April 20 that a senior officer had ordered police to "trap" one of the two journalists arrested in December. He said officers had been told to meet reporter Wa Lone at a restaurant in Yangon and give him"secret documents."
The court in Yangon has been holding hearings since January to decide whether Wa Lone, 32, and his Reuters colleague Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, will be charged under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.