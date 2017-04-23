Police says murderer of Iron Rose Journal publisher arrested

Yangon Region Police Force issued news release on April 21 which says the police arrested the man believed to be murderer of Iron Rose Journal publisher Wai Yan Hein in Pazundaung Township.
According to the news release, the murder victim Wei Yan Hein allegedly had illicit relations with a woman he met on Facebook eight months ago and they met each other frequently in person. The woman is reported to be the wife of seaman Aung Ko Ko, who was frequently away at sea.
Aung Ko Ko found a car parked in front of their house at Thapyaykone Ward, Mingalar Taungnyunt Township, when he came back from Singapore in October 2016 and it drove away from the scene immediately. He learnt that it was Wai Yan Hein’s car when he asked his wife.
Aung Ko Ko contacted Wai Yan Hein on April 12, 2017 and asked him to come to Kandawgyi Park. On April 14, Wai Yan Hein contacted Aung Ko Ko and said that the latter’s wife and son were at Dagon Ayer Highway Bus Terminal and told him to come to his journal office if he wanted to know more about his wife, the police news release says.
When Aung Ko Ko arrived at the journal office Wai Yan Hein told him that he was not the sole sex partner with his wife. They had a bitter argument that led to a brawl and Aung Ko Ko stabbed Wai Yan Hein’s abdomen 14-15 times with a stiletto knife found on the nearby table.
On April 15 evening Aung Ko Ko reportedly fled to Ngayan Chaung village, Pyinoolwin where his parents live.
The police have recovered items related to the case, including the murder weapon found wrapped in a journal copy in a dustbin opposite the journal office.