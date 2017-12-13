Police search KIA Technical Advisory Office in Myitkyina

Lamai Gwan Jar from the Kachin Peace Facilitation Team said that Kachin State Police Force made an unannounced search of the Technical Advisory Office of Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) in Myitkyina, Kachin State on December 11 without a search warrant.
Lamai Gwan Jar said that the police force led by a Pol. Capt. from Myitkyina Township searched the office for over an hour, and then they left as they could not find anything on the premises.
“About 15-20 policemen led by the Pol. Capt. came and searched the bedroom of the office where the team workers sleep. They said that they came after getting tipoffs regarding John San Linn. They did not say what they were searching for.” he said.
Mizzima contacted Myitkyina Township Police Force, but no other information was made available.
The Home Ministry issued a press statement some days ago which said over 1,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition were seized from a house in Ywathit Village ward, Thingannyinaung, Myawady Township, rented by John San Linn and his wife Khar Bu aka Laban Khar Bu, on December 4.
John San Linn is currently in police custody at Myitkyina No 2. Police Station.