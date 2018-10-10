Police set to arrest three journalists

Police in Myanmar’s Yangon city appear set to arrest three journalists working for the Eleven Media Group on still unspecified charges after they published an article focusing on the city’s budget, sources in the country say, RFA has reported.
Officers came looking for the three—chief editor Kyaw Zaw Linn, chief reporter Nayee Min, and senior editor Phyo Wai—at their office at about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Eleven Media editor and spokesperson Ko Oo told RFA’s Myanmar Service.
“They said a case had been opened under Section 505(b),” he was quoted by the article as saying, referring to the section of Myanmar’s penal code that criminalizes the circulation of statements and reports with the intent to cause fear or alarm in the public.
Police would not say who had brought charges against the men, or why they were being sought, Ko Oo said, adding that nothing was said concerning any article they wrote that may have caused offence.