Powerful Myanmar militia warns of action after police raid

Myanmar's most powerful rebel militia lashed out at the government Monday after police raided one of its offices, ratcheting up tensions following months of deadly clashes between the army and ethnic insurgents.
Police and military officers reportedly broke into the liaison office of the United Wa State Army (UWSA) in Lashio, northeastern Shan State, in their hunt for a Wa man accused of letting off a rifle.
The spat comes after months of fighting between Myanmar's army and ethnic armed groups on the border with China that has claimed dozens of lives and sent tens of thousands fleeing from their homes.
The UWSA, or Wa, are by far Myanmar's largest and most powerful rebel militia.
They have a decades-old peace deal with the government that affords them control a large chunk of territory bordering China where the production of heroin and methamphetamine flourishes.
They are also a key power-broker in the faltering push by de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi's to end decades of ethnic insurgencies, holding considerable sway over smaller rebel groups still fighting the government.
But the Myanmar police raid on their office in Lashio, which lies some 50 kilometres (30 miles) to the west of the Wa's territory, infuriated the militia, which said it could "harm stability and peace for both sides".
"We strongly reject and denounce such kind of behaviour, which is not in accordance with the law," the Chinese-backed militia said in the statement.
"Lashio police force must apologise for breaking into the Wa State liason office... Otherwise, we have the right to carry out any kind of response necessary to this case."
Myanmar government spokesman ZawHtay confirmed a Wa man was accused of letting off his gun in the Shan state capital of Taunggyi last week, but made no further comment.
The China-backed Wa is fiercely proud and rejects any intrusion onto its territory by Myanmar forces.
In February, its chairman held a conference with leaders from the most powerful armed ethnic groups that have refused to sign up to the government's ceasefire deal.
© AFP