PRC donates aid to Myanmar to help combat H1N1

A ceremony for donating H1N1 vaccines and related medical equipment to Myanmar from the People’s Republic of China was held at Yangon International Airport’s Special Guest Lounge yesterday morning, state media reported.
At the ceremony, the document allowing the handover of H1N1 vaccines and equipment — disease protection suits, ventilators and breathing machines worth US$ 3.7 million — was signed by the Chinese ambassador to Myanmar and the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health and Sports.
Three more persons have died of the H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu, in the past three days, bringing the toll to 33 in Myanmar as of Wednesday, media reports said yesterday.