President gives directive to Yangon Region Government regarding Eleven Media case

State Counsellor Office Director-General Zaw Htay said that the President had given a directive to Yangon Region government regarding the prosecution of Eleven Media journalists.
Yangon Region government office director Aung Kyaw Khaing, on behalf of the regional government, prosecuted journalists of Eleven Media for an article that appeared in Eleven Journal on October 8.
Yangon Region government presented this prosecution to the President on October 11 and the President gave his three-point directive to the regional government.
The directive given by President to Region government says it should lodge a complaint with the Myanmar Press Council first and then as per section 22 of Press Council Law, Press Council should invite both parties for negotiation and arbitration and then the complainant or party which cannot accept the arbitration results shall prosecute the contra party at the court concerned in accordance with the law as per section 23 of Press Council Law.
Upon receiving this directive, Region government office director Aung Kyaw Khaing visited Myanmar Press Council office on October 18 and lodged a complaint against Eleven Media Editor-in-Chief Kyaw Zaw Lin, Editor-in-Charge Nayi Min and Chief Reporter Phyo Wai Win and requested arbitration.