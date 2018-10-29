President gives instruction to the judiciary for quick and correct trials

During his meeting with officials from the executive, legislative and judiciary branches in Ayeyarwady Region, the president gave instruction to officials in the judicial sector to perform quick and correct justice delivery in accordance with the law.
“Human rights are not rights given by someone out of benevolence but they are birthrights. I don’t want people given punishment without valid evidence,” he said.
“All must be equal before the law. The judiciary should be independent and it must be free from influence and intervention by people in power and authority. Judicial officers in Region/State must visit prisons, police lockups, court lockups and prison labour camps to see if prisoners can enjoy their human rights. And they must perform corruption-free justice delivery,” He added.
He also said that governmental departments which delay reform must be supervised and must be free from a miscarriage of justice.
President Win Myint instructed responsible officials to fight against corruption more, protect human rights from being violated, suppress narcotic drugs, manage public finances and give compensation and damages to those who suffered grievances in accordance with the law.