President Win Myint will cast his vote in Tamwe constituency

President Office spokesman Zaw Htay said that President Win Myint would cast his vote in person in Tamwe constituency in the by-election to be held on November 3.
“The deadline for absentee votes is over so that President is arranging to cast his vote in person in this constituency,” Zaw Htay said at a press conference held at the Presidential palace on October 29 in the evening.
President Win Myint and his wife made their household registration in Tamwe Township, Yangon so that their names are included in Tamwe constituency electoral roll for the by-election scheduled to be held on November 3.
Spokesman Zaw Htay said, “The names of the President and his wife are included in the household registration of Tamwe Township in Yangon. So, in the tentative schedule, the President is casting his vote on November 3 in his constituency and his address.”
President Win Myint was elected for Tamwe constituency in the 2015 general elections and his seat was vacated when he was elected to the Presidential post.
Eight political parties including his party, National League for Democracy (NLD), will contest in this Tamwe constituency for the vacant seat. The constituency has over 99,000 eligible voters and there will be 132 polling stations on polling day.
Chairman of the opposition party ‘Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), Than Htay, did his campaign in Tamwe constituency on October 29 in the morning.