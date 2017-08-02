Prosecutor seeks cancellation of Swe Win’s bail

Aung Ko Oo
On Wednesday, 2 August 2017

Photo: Bo Bo/Mizzima

Complainant  Kyaw Myo Shwe said that he would file a direct complaint at court for cancellation of bail given to Myanmar Now Chief Editor Swe Win by Maha Aung Myay Township court, Mandalay on July 31.

“I have a question to be raised at court regarding giving bail to the accused Swe Win, if the court has authority or if the law allows giving bail to him without the presence of a prosecutor. In the cases charged under the same section 66(d) of the same law, saying by name, Nay Myo Wai did not get bail, Eleven CEO did not get bail but in this case Swe Win was granted bail. So the question arises if the law is arbitrary. I will apply for cancellation of bail in a direct complaint at the next hearing fixed on August 7. We the people suffer when the law is flexible like a rubber band under a government which came to power with the slogan ‘rule of law’,” Kyaw Myo Shwe said.

Htet Khaung Lin from Myanmar Now said, “We applied for bail in accordance with the law.”

Kyaw Myo Shwe from Mandalay filed a case under section 66(d) of Telecommunications Law against Swe Win at Mandalay Region No. 7 Police Station on March 7 after Myanmar Now Chief Editor Swe Win wrote a post under the title ‘Ma Ba Tha warns those who want to amend the constitution’ on his social media on February 27 and 28.

