Punk band apologizes to Ma Ba Tha for posting Facebook photos allegedly insulting Buddhism

Rebel Riot Band members had to apologize to Ma Ba Tha (The Committee for the Protection of Nationality and Religion) on March 29 for photos in which a band member, Kyaw Thu Win, wears a Buddhist robe at a performance.
In the photo, three of the members are dressed as Buddha, Jesus and Shiva, and some people took the photos as an insult against Buddhism.
They made the apology at Insein Ywama Pariyatti Buddhist Monastery, which is the office of Ma Ba Tha (Central).
Saying that their intention was to make a performance showing religious harmony, Kyaw Thu Win told Mizzima, “All religions teach people to love and support each other. But many people slightly diverge from the main objective of religions. The reason we did the performance was to show that people, with anger and pride, hold animosity towards each other.”
“We want religions to peacefully co-exist and people need mutual support. That’s the message we would like to give. But on Facebook, the allegation saying we were insulting religions spread.”
He added that the apology aims to explain to the public about their true intention. He said they would like to apologize to all the people who felt uneasy due to their performance.
A Buddhist monks said “Realizing a mistake is a sign of a saint.”
The photos were also published in a Thai magazine and they won praise for the photos. But they got different results in Myanmar. Speaking about the response in Myanmar, Kyaw Thu Win said, “We did it too soon without thinking carefully”.
Earlier a nationalist threatened to sue them for insulting the religion.