Pyithu Hluttaw Deputy Speaker meets Democratic Control of Armed Forces delegation

The Deputy Speaker of the Pyithu Hluttaw U T Khun Myat met with the head of the Asia-Pacific Unit for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces (DCAF) Dr. Albrecht Schnabel and party at his office in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday morning, state media reported on 23 March.
According to the DCAF website, DCAF is an international foundation established in 2000 on the initiative of the Swiss Confederation, as the 'Geneva Centre for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces'. DCAF contributes to enhancing security sector governance (SSG) through security sector reform (SSR). The Centre’s work to support effective, efficient security sectors which are accountable to the state and its citizens is underpinned by the acknowledgement that security, development and the rule of law are essential preconditions for sustainable peace. DCAF is guided by the principles of neutrality, impartiality, gender sensitivity and local ownership as the basis for supporting legitimate, sustainable reform processes.
Matters on providing assistance by DCAF for ensuring security and rule of law in Myanmar’s reform process, reviewing legal framework for security sector in parliament and giving assistance for parliamentary affairs were discussed in a frank and transparent manner, the report said.