Rakhine Committee submits final report to State Counsellor

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 17 August 2018

Photo: Myanmar State Counsellor Office

The Advisory Board to the Committee for Implementation of the Recommendations on Myanmar's Rakhine state has submitted its final report to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Xinhua reported quoting a statement released on Thursday.

The advisory board, chaired by Professor Surakiart Sathirathai, was formed with experts from home and abroad in December last year to assist the committee for the implementation of the final report of the Advisory Commission led by former UN chief Kofi Annan and the Maungtaw Investigation Commission.

Some members of the advisory board will remain engaged with the issues which are in progress including the inter-communal dialogue, the pilot project for a model township and assistance to the health sector in Rakhine state, the statement said.

More Articles

A view of Facebook's corporate headquarters in Menlo Park, California, USA. Photo: Peter Dasilva/EPA
Facebook says it has been too slow to address misinformation in Myanmar
OUT IN THE FIELD
Magwe NLD Chair issues notice to take legal action against defamation
88-Generation leader Mee Mee aka Thinn Thinn Aye. Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima
Funeral for Mee Mee to be held on August 17
Residents make their way along a flooded street in Hpa-An Township in Kayin State, Myanmar, 02 August 2018. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA
Fishing community in Mon state evacuated after flooding
Fire breaks out at Yangon General Hospital Cancer Ward
....

Advertisements

This Week