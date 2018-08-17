Rakhine Committee submits final report to State Counsellor

The Advisory Board to the Committee for Implementation of the Recommendations on Myanmar's Rakhine state has submitted its final report to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Xinhua reported quoting a statement released on Thursday.
The advisory board, chaired by Professor Surakiart Sathirathai, was formed with experts from home and abroad in December last year to assist the committee for the implementation of the final report of the Advisory Commission led by former UN chief Kofi Annan and the Maungtaw Investigation Commission.
Some members of the advisory board will remain engaged with the issues which are in progress including the inter-communal dialogue, the pilot project for a model township and assistance to the health sector in Rakhine state, the statement said.