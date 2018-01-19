Rakhine MP remanded in custody at Sittway Prison

Dr. Aye Maung, a member of parliament who has been charged under the unlawful Association Law for giving a talk at a literature session in Yathedaung, Rakhine State to mark the 233rd anniversary of the fall of the Rakhine Kingdom in Yathedaung on Monday, has been remanded in custody in Sittway Prison, state media reported on 19 January.
The talk was organised by the May Yu Yin Thwe social service society at the Cedi Yingana monastery in Taungyintan Ward, Yathedaung Township. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aye Maung said, “Burmese people consider Rakhine people as slaves and do not give equal rights to us. There are only two ways to regain our sovereignty. Some are taking armed struggle.”
Dr. Aye Maung urged the people to take advantage of the weakness of the government and to march towards the goal of Rakhine’s sovereignty. He said the movement for liberty is being done by organising the people and undertaking armed struggle towards the goal. This kind of talk is aimed at alerting the people to know the goal of the Rakhine people, and they are obliged to participate in it, said Dr. Aye Maung.
Dr. Aye Maung is a parliament representative elected from Ann township constituency of Rakhine state.