Rakhine State Police Chief says they will crack MAS murder in Sittway soon

Rakhine State Police Chief Pol. Col. Kyi Lin said that they were investigating suspects in the murder of a member of Military Affairs Security (MAS) who was killed in Sittway, Rakhine State.
“We are still investigating this case. We assume we can crack this case soon. We are satisfied with our police works in this case,” Rakhine State Police Chief Pol. Col. Kyi Lin said.
He was speaking to media at the 54th Myanmar Police Foundation Day held at U Ottama Hall in Sittway on October 1.
MAS personnel Corporal Win Htike aka Pho Lone was shot at close range by an unidentified gunman on September 25 at about 10 p.m. while he was visiting a fun fair at Phayagyi Winkabar Ground in Sittway with his family.