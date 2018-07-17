RCSS accused of forced conscription

More than 50 young men from villages in Mong Pan township of eastern Myanmar’s Shan state have been forcibly recruited by the NCA signatory Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS-SSA), RFA reported on 16 July quoting a local official from the ruling National League for Democracy party said Monday.
Soldiers from the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS-SSA) were accused of taking boys from a few villages in Mong Pan, Nay Zaw Naing, chairman of the NLD in nearby Namhsan township, told RFA’s Myanmar Service.
Four of the 50 are NLD members in their 20s who live in Konekat village, he said.
According to the report, RCSS/SSA spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Sai Oo told RFA that he was not aware of the forced recruitment in the villages and could not confirm it.