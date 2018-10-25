RCSS and combined troops of TNLA SSPP clash near Hsipaw Loi Lam Mountain

The Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) fought with combined troops of Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP) on October 23 in the evening near Loi Lam Mountain in Hsipaw township.
TNLA issued a statement which says this is the operational area of TNLA and SSPP and RCSS invaded this area to launch an offensive.
Mizzima contacted spokespersons from both RCSS and TNLA this morning to ascertain more details on the fighting but there was no response.
RCSS and combined troops of TNLA and SSPP fought for the last time on September 21 this year in Namtu Township and this is the first fresh fighting among them since then.
TNLA and SSPP are the member organizations of Northern Alliance and they have not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).
RCSS is the signatory ethnic armed organization of NCA and it had frequent fighting with Tatmadaw (government troops) and ethnic armed organizations of SSPP/SSA and TNLA.