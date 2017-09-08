RCSS/SSA Chairman says he wants to meet State Counsellor soon

Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) Chairman Gen. Yawd Serk said that he would meet State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw to discuss clashes in Shan State.
He told Mizzima that he thanked Aung San Suu Kyi for inviting him but he did know the exact date of the meeting after receiving official letter from State Counsellor Office on September 8.
“I thank Aung San Suu Kyi for inviting me. I want to meet her too for peace. We will discuss the NCA,” He said.
He added that he would meet Defence Services Deputy C-in-C (Army) Vice-Senior Gen. Soe Win too.
He went on to say that though RCSS/SSA had signed Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) with previous government there had been misunderstandings on ground so that he would discuss these issues.
“Though we have an agreement between us we have different views. We will discuss these matters,” Gen. Yawd Serk said.
RCSS/SSA signed preliminary state-level ceasefire agreement with government on December 2, 2011 and signed union-level preliminary ceasefire agreement on January 16, 2012.