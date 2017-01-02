Redress sought for six miners killed in Mogok mine collapse

Mogok Township Administrator Kan Htoo told Mizzima that they will provide compensation for the six miners who were killed in a mine collapse in Mogok Township, Mandalay Region.
The redress for these six miners is being done in coordination with an arbitration team between employers and employees, the mining company which is mainly responsible for the mine collapse and the Township Administrator.
In this incident, the gemstones mine of Yadanarshin mine in Kyauksaung village, Thadutsho village-tracts, Mogok collapsed on December 29 at about 6:30 p.m.
KanHtoo said that the mine collapsed while the miners were working at the depth of about 1,000 feet. Six miners died in this incident, he said.
“We told the mine company owners to suspend their mining operation until the safety work is rechecked to guarantee the safety of the miners. We are doing this now with arbitration committee of employers and employees. We will do for redressa of these young miners killed in the accident. And moreover we will do in accordance with the Gemstones Mining Law and its procedural rule,” Kan Htoo explained.
It is learned that the miners killed in mine collapse are from Sagaing Region and all of them are in their early 20s. Their remains are being sent back to their villages upon the request made by the bereaved families.
Mizzima tried to contact the Yadanarshin Gemstones Mine Company but received no reply.
Mogok Township Administrator Kan Htoo said, “Firstly the mining companies should work for safety. I think these incidents should not have occurred. They should pursue mining work with utmost care.”
After the mine collapse, the inquest case was registered at Mogok Township Police Station on December 30 and a duty officer from this police station said that this case had been forwarded to Mandalay Region Police Chief’s Office.