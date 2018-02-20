Refugees to be checked before arrival from Bangladesh

Union Minister Dr. Win Myat Aye of Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement said that they would check the list of over 8,000 people to be sent by Bangladesh and will receive them after that.
The government will reportedly scrutinize whether they actually lived in Myanmar and if they got involved in violent attacks or not.
“The people in the list must be checked against the list in our hands and we must scrutinize them. After checking if they actually lived in Myanmar and whether they got involved in violent attacks here or not, we shall send the checked list back to them. And then these people will be sent back here in groups of, say, 200 per day or 300 per day,” the union minister said.
Bangladesh handed over the list of over 8,000 people to be sent back to Burma at a ministerial-level meeting between the two countries, held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on February 16.
Bangladesh said responsible officials from Myanmar will select 6,500 people to be sent back as an initial step on February 20.