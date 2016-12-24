Region Government to act over disputed land

By
Sithu Maung Maung
On Saturday, 24 December 2016

Harvesting time. Photo: Mizzima

Ayeyarwady Region Government, City Development Minister Kyaw Myint has told Mizzima that the region government passed a resolution at a cabinet meeting held on December 21 to take action against those who obstructed harvesting under the guidance of Region Government in Kyarkankwinpauk village, Laputta Township.

“Those who illegally cultivate crops on disputed land are obstructing work being carried out by the Region Government. They took women and young students to these fields and tried to obstruct the harvesting. Our Region Government is doing this work as a last resort so we must continue until completion. We will prosecute those who obstruct our work in accordance with the law,” City Development Minister Kyaw Myint said.

There are disputes between people currently cultivating the fields and previous cultivators on land actually owned by the Forest Department. The Ayeyarwady Region Government has prohibited both sides during the monsoon season from cultivating on disputed lands to avoid unnecessary problems. 

