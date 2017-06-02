Relations with Vatican could bring change to Myanmar’s relations with minorities – Jesuit Priest

The Vatican's recent decision to establish full diplomatic relations with Myanmar may help bring change to how the Southeast Asian nation treats minorities such as Rohingya Muslims, a U.S. Jesuit priest serving there said, according to ncronline.
Fr. Julio Giulietti, who is working with Yangon Cardinal Charles Bo to create an institute to help people in the country learn leadership skills, said he thought the Vatican's move indicates Myanmar's leaders have promised to work for better treatment of minority populations.
Giulietti, who has been in Myanmar for two years, was speaking earlier in the month following Pope Francis' May 4 meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's leader. The Vatican announced after that meeting that it and Myanmar had established full relations and would soon open respective embassies.
Giulietti, who had served in Japan for eight years and Vietnam for six before moving to Myanmar, said that even Catholics in the country have a prejudiced view against other minority populations. The Jesuit said many Catholics have not been educated in the faith.