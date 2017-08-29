Relief supplies provided to those fleeing terrorist attacks in Maungdaw

Rakhine State Government spokesman Min Aung told Mizzima that they were continuously providing relief supplies to those who fleeing from terrorist attacks in Maungdaw.
“Yesterday our Rakhine State Chief Minister and Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement visited their shelters by helicopter and provided them relief supplies. And also Tatmadaw (army) is providing assistance to them. They are proceeding to Buthidaung and Maungdaw today,” Min Aung said.
Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye and Rakhine State Government Chief Minister Nyi Pu visited Maungdaw on August 27 and provided relief supplies to people fleeing from their homes, a news release said.
But State Government spokesman Min Aung declined to discuss the exact number of those people fleeing from recent terrorist attacks as they were still compiling a list of those people.