Reporter has no plan to apologise to U Wirathu

By
Zeya Maw
On Thursday, 9 March 2017

Myanmar Now Chief Reporter Swe Win speaks to journalists at a press conference held in the Myanmar Now office in Yangon. Photo: Mizzima

‘Myanmar Now’ Chief Reporter Swe Win, who is being sued under section 66(d) of the Telecommunications Act, said that he has no plan to apologise to U Wirathu from Masoyein Taikthit monastery.

“As a reporter, I shall take responsibility for the news story if it is wrong. But it is nonsense to make an apology without any reason,” he said at a press conference held in the Myanmar Now office in Yangon.

A man called Kyaw Myo Shwe registered the case under section 66 (d) of Telecommunications Law against Swe Win on March 6 at Mandalay No. 7 Police Station in Mahaaungmyay for a post on Swe Win’s Facebook social media account criticizing U Wirathu’s reaction to the assassination of prominent Muslim lawyer U Ko Ni.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the police station, monk Wirathu ordered Kyaw Myo Shwe to register the case against Swe Win after Swe Win had failed to make a formal apology to Wirathu within seven days.

Swe Win was once arrested and sentenced by the then military regime for 21 years’ imprisonment 18 years ago for his alleged role in disturbing law and order in the nation.

