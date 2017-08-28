Restrictions imposed on the transport of chicken and chicken products lifted

Myanmar authorities have announced the lifting of restrictions on the transport of chickens and its products, claiming that the recent bird flu H5N1 is now under control, Xinhua reported on 27 August.
A statement of the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department released on Sunday said there have been no suspicious chicken deaths in two townships in Yangon region's Mayangone and Tanintharyi region's Dawei due to the avian influenza.
Twenty one days after the start of the containment program, restrictions imposed on the transport of chicken and chicken products from the areas were lifted, the statement added.
Avian influenza occurred on July 26 in Dawei township, southern Tanintharyi region, leaving 5,000 chickens culled.