Retired Director from Attorney General Office nominated as Yangon Region Advocate General

Yangon Region government Chief Minister nominated the retired director of the Attorney General Office for the vacant post of Yangon Region Advocate General on September 26.
Yangon Region Legislative Assembly legislator from Dagon Township constituency Kyaw Zeya said, “According to the circulated profile of her, she is the retired director of Attorney General Office.”
Chairman of Yangon Assembly announced that those who wanted to object to the nomination may submit their objection letter to Assembly Director’s office with valid evidence.
Retired director of Attorney General Office Khin Myo Kyi was nominated after the former Advocate General Han Htoo was prosecuted for corruption.