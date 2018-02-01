Reuters reporters appear in court

Two Reuters journalists accused of violating Myanmar's colonial-era Official Secrets Act are due in court today as the prosecution presents more witnesses, while a defence lawyer has said the judge will rule on a bail request, Reuters has reported.
Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, had worked on Reuters coverage of a crisis in Rakhine state.
The reporters were detained on Dec 12 after they had been invited to meet police officers over dinner in Yangon. They have told relatives they were arrested almost immediately after being handed some documents at a restaurant by two officers they had not met before.