Revised Anti-trafficking in Persons Law expected in early 2018

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 22 December 2017

This photo taken on June 30, 2016 shows Mar Tuu holding a photograph of her sister Kyi Pyar Soe on the outskirts of Yangon. Enticed by work in China, hundreds of poor young Myanmar women are instead being duped into marriage, and left to scramble to get back across remote borders before they are forced into life with husbands they have never met. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

The Anti-trafficking in Persons Revised Law is expected to be approved by parliament in early 2018, said U Khin Maung Kywel, police superintendent of  the anti-human trafficking police force, state media reported on 22 December.

The Anti-trafficking in Persons Law was enacted in September 2015 and was revised after seeing the merits and demerits that were revealed after the original law came into force, the report said.

“There is no remarkable amendment regarding crime and actions, but a new chapter was embodied in this law. in the current Anti-trafficking in Persons Law, anti-human trafficking police can firstly only report suspicious situations. According to the new chapter, they will be authorised to follow up, investigate and then take action against traffickers”, Khin Maung Kywel was quoted as saying.

