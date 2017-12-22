Revised Anti-trafficking in Persons Law expected in early 2018

The Anti-trafficking in Persons Revised Law is expected to be approved by parliament in early 2018, said U Khin Maung Kywel, police superintendent of the anti-human trafficking police force, state media reported on 22 December.
The Anti-trafficking in Persons Law was enacted in September 2015 and was revised after seeing the merits and demerits that were revealed after the original law came into force, the report said.
“There is no remarkable amendment regarding crime and actions, but a new chapter was embodied in this law. in the current Anti-trafficking in Persons Law, anti-human trafficking police can firstly only report suspicious situations. According to the new chapter, they will be authorised to follow up, investigate and then take action against traffickers”, Khin Maung Kywel was quoted as saying.