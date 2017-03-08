Revised voting lists for the by-election to be released on 17 March

Revised voting lists for the by-election on 1 April will be released on 17 March, according to U Hla Thein, Chairman of the Union Election Commission, who was attending the cooperative meeting on educating voters held at Park Royal Hotel yesterday, state media reported on 8 March.
If there are errors found in the revised voters’ lists to be released on March 17, voters can make claims for amendment up until March 25, according to UEC.
In the 2017 by-election, 19 vacant parliamentarian posts will be chosen in 22 townships, in the Regions and States, it is learnt. 96 representatives representing 24 political parties will contest with those eligible to vote amounting to 2.1 million voters.