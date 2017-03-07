Rule of Law important when thinking about rights for women - State Counsellor

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 7 March 2017

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi gives speech during the opening day of Myanmar Women’s Week Forum at the Kempinski Hotel, Nay Pyi Taw on 6 March 2017. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima 

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi urged everyone to take the rule of law into consideration when thinking about rights for women, stressing the importance of peace for business, state media reported on 7 March.

On the opening day of Myanmar Women’s Week, the State Counsellor voiced her wish for inclusive peace talks conducted monthly among citizens and responsible people within various sectors. She also pointed out that the business sector can help support the peace process.

There will also be various women-related campaigns, workshops and seminars at various locations in Myanmar from Wednesday to Saturday.

