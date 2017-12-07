Russian Pacific Fleet to visit Thilawa Sea Port

A detachment of the Russian Pacific Fleet led by flagship Admiral Panteleev under command of Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov will pay a friendly visit to the Thilawa Sea Port from December 7 to 10, state media has reported.
The large anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Panteleev is Udaloy-class destroyer which has been in active service since 1988. The warship has the length of 163 m, speed of 35 knots, range of 10 500 nautical miles and 293 crew members aboard.
During its present voyage the flagship is accompanied by tanker Boris Butoma. Starting from March 29, 2009 Admiral Panteleev was deployed as a part of operations to combat piracy off the Somalia coast and since then has regularly participated in patrol operations of the Russian naval Task Force in the waters off the Horn of Africa, the report said.