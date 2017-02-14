Sagaing Chief Minister gives directive to expand Child Protection Centres

Man Zar Myay Mon
On Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Photo: Thura/Mizzima

Sagaing Region Government Chief Minister Dr. Myint Naing gave a directive to expand Child Protection Centres to address child rape cases committed in Sagaing Region.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Children’s Day ceremony which falls on February 13 and held at Monywa Town Hall.

Dr. Myint Naing said, “Cases of violence against children including rape were committed in many cities in the region. The government departments concerned and charity organizations need to cooperate.”

He also urged departments and organizations to establish Child Protection Centres at the grassroots and community levels. 

