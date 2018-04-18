Sagaing CM says no deaths or serious crimes during Chindwin Thingyan

By
Hpone Naing Phyo
On Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Sagaing CM Dr. Myint Naing. Photo: Thura/Mizzima

Sagaing Region government Chief Minister Dr. Myint Naing said that deaths and serious crimes did not happen during Chindwin Thingyan festival held on Chindwin River beach in Monywa, Sagaing Region.

He was speaking at a press conference held on Chindwin Thingyan festival held at Monywa Town Hall on April 17 in the morning.

“There were no deaths or serious crimes throughout the Chindwin Thingyan festival because of cooperation provided by people. This festival was more successful than we expected,” he said.

