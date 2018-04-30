Salary hike for all government employees to start from April

Ministry of Planning and Finance issued a notification dated April 29 which says salaries of all government employees including military personnel will be hiked in accordance with their time pay scale starting from April 30 payday.
The notification signed by Union Minister of Planning and Finance Ministry Kyaw Win says, “The benefits under this notification entitled to government employees including military personnel shall be enjoyed starting from April 2018 pay.”
Permanent Secretary Tun Tun Naing of Planning and Finance Ministry confirmed this news to Mizzima saying, “Military personnel are also government employees, so they are entitled to the benefits under this notification. And the pay hike for pensioners is included in paragraph 4 of this notification.”
This notification further says, “The hike for pensioners, fixed salary staff appointed by the department concerned, daily wage, a monthly stipend for experts, honorarium for professionals will be announced later with separate notification.”
The resolution was made at a cabinet meeting 7/2018 held on April 25.
But government employees and staff of Foreign Ministry who are serving in foreign lands must continue to draw the salary at the existing pay scale in foreign currency and are entitled to the new pay scale when they arrive back Myanmar, the notification says.
In his Myanmar Lunar New Year address to people, President Win Myint said salaries of government staff would be hiked by 20% and staff of gazetted officers’ rank would be hiked by 10%.