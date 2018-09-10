Seasonal influenza kills seven children in Naga area

By
Banyar Mon
On Monday, 10 September 2018

A Naga tirbeswoman weaving cloth in Lahal township, in the remote Sagaing region. Photo: Phyo Hein Kyaw/AFP

A Naga tirbeswoman weaving cloth in Lahal township, in the remote Sagaing region. Photo: Phyo Hein Kyaw/AFP

Seasonal influenza has killed seven and infected almost all in some villages in Nanyun Township, Naga self-administered Zone.

Sagaing legislative assembly legislator from Nanyun constituency Seinn Maung told Mizzima that they could confirm seven people died of up to September 9 after almost all villagers in this area were infected with the seasonal disease from August 15.

“Doctors said this was seasonal flu. The sufferers suffered severely. I felt very sorry after seeing them,” Seinn Maung told Mizzima.

This legislator from Nanyun Township said that there were over 600 people in Shan Hai village and they had grave concerns over the situation in this village as they saw villagers were suffering from coughing and high fever.

More Articles

Jailing of Reuters journalists ‘hammer-blow’ to Myanmar’s fragile press freedom
Court charges Dr. Aye Maung and writer Wai Hin Aung with high treason
National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks at a Federalist Society luncheon in Washington, DC, USA, 10 September 2018. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
US threatens to arrest ICC judges who probe war crimes
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet looks on as she attends the opening of 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 September 2018. Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA-EFE
UN rights chief urges new panel for Myanmar prosecutions
Nurses stand at the entrance of the clinic at Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA
Myanmar to address shortage of nurses
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) is escorted out of the Insein township court in Yangon on 03 September 2018. Photo: Thura/EPA
Parliamentarians, diplomats and lawyers call for the release of jailed Reuters reporters
....

Advertisements

This Week