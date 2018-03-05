Seven killed in collision in Danyubu

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 5 March 2018

A village Tract in Danubyu Township, Ayeyarwady Region. Photo: Michael Mechthold-Jin/Flickr

Seven persons were killed and many others injured when a car collided with a truck and an express vehicle in Talinesu Village, Nyaung Chaung village tract, in Danubyu Township on 3 March, according to state media.

A car driven by Kyaw Soe Khaing Tun and carrying three other passengers — a monk, a novice and a man identified as U Nyunt Lwin — crashed into the rear left side of a stationary truck. The car, which was travelling at high speed, lost control and crashed into another express vehicle on the other lane.

This Week