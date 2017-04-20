Seven more drug ring suspects arrested

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 20 April 2017

Seven men, some of them foreigners, were arrested on Tuesday, bringing the total number of arrested men suspected of running a major illegal drugs ring in Yangon to 15, state media reported on 20 April. Nine men are still being sought, police said.

The latest arrests stem from a drug bust on 17 November 2016 by Yangon Police, where 1,110 kilos of crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice”, and 622.3 kilos of Ketamine were seized. A lawsuit was filed that day against nine suspects, including Cai Jeng Ze and 16 suspects who had fled, including a man with numerous aliases known as Mr. Sue, Myint Aung and Lauk Da.

The nationalities of the men were not revealed, but police said many were foreigners.

