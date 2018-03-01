Seven suspects arrested in Sittwe bomb blast

Sittwe District police chief Lt. Col. Min Zaw said that seven suspects had been arrested in connection with the Sittwe bomb blasts and were also being investigated for previous bombings.
A top leader of Arakan National Council (ANC) was included in the arrests.
Bombs went off in the early morning on February 24 in three places near State Legislative Assembly, Rakhine State Land Records Office and the residence of Rakhine State government secretary.
A policeman and a civilian were slightly injured in the explosions.
The suspects arrested in this case, ANC Social Affairs In-charge Naing Soe, Maung Than Shwe, Shwe Tun Aung and Maung Oo Myint were produced before the Sittwe township court on February 26 in the afternoon and they were remanded up to March 12 under section 50(a)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Law.
The ANC issued its press statement on February 27 which says they are not involved in the Sittwe bomb blasts.