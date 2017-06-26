Six cargo vessels handed over to Myanmar by India

Six cargo vessels, part of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project agreement, meant to facilitate transportation of goods from Sittwe to Paletwa have now been constructed. The total cost of constructing the vessels was 81.29 Million USD (10.5 billion Kyats) which was met through a grant from the Government of India.
The design and drawings of the vessels were per the rules and requirements of RINA Class, and the model tests were carried out at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. The plant, requirements and materials used in the construction of the vessels were of RINA Class. The construction of the vessels was carried out in Myanmar by IWT, Myanmar as per the rules and regulations of DMA (Department of Marine Administration). The entire manpower used for the construction of the vessels was from Myanmar.
The keels were laid on March 2013 and the vessels were launched between April 2016 to December 2016. On completion of tests and trials at Yangon, the vessels reached Sittwe in March 2017. Acceptance trials have been completed in April 2017 at Sittwe. The vessles will be handed over at a ceremony on 26th June in Sittwe by the Ambassador of India to Myanmar, Mr Vikram Misri, to H.E. U Thant Sin Maung, Minister of Transport and Communications of Myanmar.
Sittwe Port and I.W.T Paletwa are expected to be ready for regular operation very shortly. Their operationalization will be a catalyst for industrialization in both Rakhine and Chin States. It will open up employment generation in various sectors and will also promote exports of agricultural commodities, marine products, timber products and various other items, thereby raising the levels of economic development in this region of Myanmar.
The vessels are powered by two Yanmar Engines of 204 KW and equipped with ZF Gear Boxes.