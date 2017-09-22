Six monks and one layman appear in court over anti-government demonstrations

By
Aung Ko Oo
On Friday, 22 September 2017

Photo: Bo Bo/Mizzima

Six monks and one layman who were involved in a sit-in demonstration against the government, appeared before the Chanmyatharzi Township court on September 20 for the fourth time.

The monks and laymen staged anti-government demonstrations at a sit-in demonstration camp at Sasana 2500 Beikman, Chanmyatharzi Township, Mandalay on August 2 and they were forcibly removed from this camp by security agencies on August 5.

A case was registered against them under section 505(b) of Penal Code (Public Mischief) and they were put on trial at Chanmyatharzi Township court.

The fifth hearing is fixed for September 28. 

