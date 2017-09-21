Six Myanmar soldiers admit to killing Kachin refugees

Six Myanmar soldiers, including officers, have admitted to killing three ethnic Kachin refugees in the town of Mansi in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state, RFA reported on 20 September quoting a village official.
The soldiers confessed that they were responsible for the killings during a hearing at a military court on Tuesday in Mansi.
The three male refugees — Nhkum Gam Awng, 31, Maran Brang Seng, 22, and Labya Naw Hkum, 27, — were taken into custody on May 25 by soldiers from Light Infantry Battalion 319 while they were heading back to their refugee camp after gathering firewood near HkaPra Yang village, sources told RFA's Myanmar Service at the time.
Their bodies were found three days later in nearby Maikaung village.